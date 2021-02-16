20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on 11 February 2021. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on 11 February 2021. Picture: GCIS
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Members of both Houses of Parliament have reconvened on Tuesday afternoon to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are holding joint sittings to debate last Thursday's address.

FULL SPEECH: President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today.

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

