The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today.

CAPE TOWN - Members of both Houses of Parliament have reconvened on Tuesday afternoon to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are holding joint sittings to debate last Thursday's address.

FULL SPEECH: President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address