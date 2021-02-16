Vanara reported Bongo bribe attempt to NCOP, Parly secretaries, court told

ANC MP Bongani Bongo appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to face corruption allegations three years after a criminal case was opened against him.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo is finally facing the music for allegedly bribing a parliamentary official to derail an Eskom inquiry.

Bongo appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to face corruption allegations three years after a criminal case was opened against him.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges under the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

Bongani Bongo is accused of offering a parliamentary inquiry evidence leader, Ntuthuzelo Vanara, a blank cheque, basically telling him to name his price to derail the inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

The court heard how Bongo had made contact with Vanara a few times before eventually going to his office in Parliament.

It was at this point that Bongo allegedly offered Vanara a bribe to try to halt the Eskom inquiry.

Vanara told the court that he first reported his interaction with Bongo to National Council of Provinces (NCOP) secretary Modibedi Phindela and Parliament secretary Penelope Tyawa.

Bongo has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and denied offering a bribe to Vanara.

This is not the only criminal prosecution Bongo is facing. He is also accused of corruption in connection with a dodgy land deal in Mpumalanga.

The case continues in the High Court today.

