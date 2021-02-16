Saftu to go on strike next Wednesday, same day as Mboweni's Budget speech

The action, which involves mass stay away and protest in major cities, is over joblessness, poverty and corruption among other social issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said it would embark on a general strike next Wednesday.

They also plan to march to Parliament where Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will be delivering the Budget Speech on the day.

The federation’s general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, on Tuesday said they were fighting back as the COVID-19 pandemic had worsened inequality and weakened the economy even further.

“We will just fold arms while our economy crumbles, our communities suffer, and the future of our children is stolen. The battle against the pandemic did not unite South Africa, it divided us further.”

