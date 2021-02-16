Saftu accuses employers of using pandemic as excuse to cut workers’ pay

The federation said this was one of the issues it will be protesting against when it embarks on a general strike next Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has accused employers of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to cut workers’ pay and worsen conditions.

The federation said this was one of the issues it would be protesting against when it embarked on a general strike next Wednesday.

Saftu leaders say the pandemic had divided the country and classes more than ever before.

The federation’s general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said: “We are all in this together and the pandemic divided us further in what is already an unequal country. It is time to fight back.”

Saftu also said more jobs were becoming precarious through outsourcing among other factors and called on workers to fight back.

It said their primary weapon of defence, which is trade unions, was also under attack.

