SA's COVID-19 death toll passes 48,000; 1,102 new infections recorded

One hundred and ninety-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing our national death toll to 48,094.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ninety-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing our national death toll to 48,094.

The Health Department said that another 1,102 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, bringing South Africa's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,493,000.

Gauteng accounts for the lion's share of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

Our recovery rate is at 93%, meaning 1,391,000 people have recuperated so far.

