Robot staff at Sandton hotel to be used to serve guests with COVID-19 symptoms

If the hotel receives a guest with COVID-19 symptoms, a robot can be sent instead of actual people.

JOHANNESBURG – A hotel in Johannesburg introduced robot staff and said they could be used to serve customers with COVID-19 symptoms.

Erica and Ariel the robots were introduced to Hotel Sky in Sandton.

According to Sky News, they can deliver room service, provide travel information and drag up to 3kg of luggage from the marbled floored lobby all the way to your room.

Several Tokyo hotels are already using them for guests with mild COVID-19 symptoms while Sky is the first hotel in Africa to use automated helpers.



