Pro-Zuma group led by Niehaus says ANC failing the former president

The Gauteng RET, led by MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, said the commission led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was especially created to deal with former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of supporters of former President Jacob Zuma, called the Gauteng Radical Transformation (RET) Forces, said that the African National Congress (ANC) was failing the former leader by insisting that he should go to the state capture commission.

The former president defied a Constitutional Court order to return to the commission.

Zondo said the inquiry will now approach the court for Zuma to be found in contempt of court and for a prison sentence to be imposed.

Members of the support group seem to agree with many that the country is facing a deepening constitutional crisis but offer a different set of reasons for this.

For them, there’s been a two-decade-long target on Zuma’s back, enabled by white monopoly capital through media campaigns to tarnish his character.

Niehaus said that the ANC was failing Zuma.

“By failing to understand the reasons that he has advanced for the fact that he won’t go to the Zondo Commission. They’re failing him by not trying to find alternative solutions.”

He said they were willing to travel the length and breadth of the country to preach their message.

Niehaus said that the only way to halt the ongoing tensions would be for Zuma’s wish that Zondo recuse himself.

“President Zuma will appear in front of the commission but not in front of Zondo.”

Some RET and ANC members gathered outside Zuma’s home preparing to be human shields if a possible arrest was to happen.

