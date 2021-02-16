Police confirm Dimakatso Ratselane’s husband has been arrested

Mackenzie Ratselane has been on the run since his wife was found stabbed multiple times last week Thursday in Mangaung.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that the husband of Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane has been arrested on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Ratselane has been on the run since his wife was found stabbed multiple times last week Thursday in Mangaung, in the Free State.

Police had issued a warrant for his arrest earlier on Monday and caught him at a house in Ennerdale on Tuesday.

He has been taken into police custody and will appear in court soon to face a charge of attempted murder.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said: “This is 24 hours after his warrant of arrest was issued. The team worked around the clock following all leads until this morning when they followed intelligence-driven information, which led them to a house in Gauteng.”

