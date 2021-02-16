Outa welcomes court move to strike Myeni's delinquency order challenge off roll

The former SAA board chair appealed an earlier ruling that the delinquency judgment can be enforced even while she tries to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria struck off the roll Dudu Myeni’s application against her interim delinquency order.

Myeni was in and out of court with civil rights group Outa and the SA Pilots Association.

The organisations said that she must be held accountable for messing up deals that could have made billions of rands for SAA.

The former SAA board chair was dealt yet another blow in her attempt to stop the implementation of last year‘s order which found her to be a delinquent director.

This after the full bench of the High Court struck the case of the roll, meaning that she must immediately vacate all her remaining directorship positions, including the Jacob Zuma Trust.

The court said that the order must be effected despite Myeni’s attempt to take it on appeal.

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage welcomed the ruling.

“This is a good ruling in our favour once again in this long and drawn-out case against Dudu Myeni.”

Myeni was declared a delinquent director for life after Outa and the SA Pilot Association accused her of collapsing the struggling airline during her tenure at SAA.

