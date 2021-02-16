More than 400 emergency structures put up in Masiphumelele after December fire

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the fire, leaving over 4,000 people homeless.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that more than 400 emergency structures had been erected in Masiphumelele following a massive fire in December.

Construction started last month and Mayco member Malusi Booi said that they were hoping to complete the project by the middle of the month.

"We've had to go to national government because we don't have the resources which they came through with on Sunday. It came in two forms - one was to erect temporary structures but the second element which is the most important to make that we have long-lasting solution where we'll be able to build a proper house."

There have also been concerns after threats around the temporary homes.

Booi is appealing to people to stop engaging in so-called "shack farming".

"When we were doing proper analysis in Masiphumelele, we then picked up that there were more than 300 people who were renting from landlords. Some of the people have received houses before, so someone who gets a formal brick and mortar house, rents it out or tries to sell it and goes back to informality."

He said that the numbers had now dropped from more than 1,000 to just over 800 structures.

He said that those who were angry had received homes before.

