Mavuso Msimang: Zuma has embarrassed every member of the ANC

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang said that his party was in a difficult state and should be embarrassed that Jacob Zuma refused to show up at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said he would be asking the Constitutional Court to find Zuma guilty of contempt of court and would request him to go to jail.

Zuma defied the commission, summons and the Constitutional Court order for him to appear.

The former president said that he is waiting for the High Court application in which he challenged Zondo's refusal to recuse himself.

Msimang said that it appeared that the ANC NEC was paralysed.

“He defied the Constitution of the country, that is absolutely appalling. He embarrassed every member of the ANC, particularly the leadership.”

Furthermore, the veteran added that this should be embarrassing to the ANC.

