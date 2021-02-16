Malema to Ramaphosa: You are incompetent & most unreliable human being

The Democratic Alliance (DA), meanwhile, has referred to Ramaphosa as a 'nowhere man" a reference to the Beatles song.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Julius Malema has described President Cyril Ramaphosa as incompetent and in the thrall of the white capitalist establishment.

Parties are on Tuesday debating Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address that he delivered last Thursday.

“You are incompetent, incapacitated and the most unreliable human being…” this was Malema’s opening salvo on Tuesday afternoon.

“Many people including the leadership of the EFF hoped that you’d bring some degree of stability. It’s now been three years since you took office and we can all say that you’ve not achieved anything that is worth mentioning.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen also took issue with Ramaphosa’s leadership, not only of the country but also his party.

“The political sands are shifting under your feet every single day. The forces are massing against you – and you only need to read the tea leaves to see that that is the truth.

"This means the country is essentially trapped in a bus with no driver, hurtling towards some cliff. The truth is we don’t have the time for the ANC to sort out their internal infighting and for someone to grab the wheel, even if that is possible.”

Steenhuisen told the house the DA would be putting forward its own reform agenda through a series of bills, some already tabled in Parliament. The bills deal with cheaper energy, cutting red tape for business and reforming the labour market among others.

