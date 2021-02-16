Insufficient evidence to pursue criminal case against DJ Fresh, Euphonik - NPA

A woman laid a criminal complaint against the two DJs after accusing them of drugging and raping her in 2011.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that there was insufficient evidence to pursue a criminal case against DJ Fresh and Euphonik.

Last year, a woman laid a criminal complaint against the two DJs after accusing them of drugging and raping her in 2011. The two radio personalities were taken off air in January after the criminal complaint was filed. Last week, the DJs saw their contracts with Primedia Broadcasting terminated over the rape case.

The NPA's Lumpka Mahanjana: "The matter was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the evidence available in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient.

DJ Fresh released a statement on Monday, once again stating that the allegations were false.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.