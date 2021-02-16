Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi impressed with COVID-19 protocols at borders

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi observed compliance at the Lebombo border post on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country’s mainland border posts now reopened, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi expressed satisfaction with the compliance of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Motsoaledi observed compliance at the Lebombo Border Post on Monday after Cabinet approved the re-opening of 20 border posts last week.

The minister conducted a site visit to monitor the implementation of their COVID-19 health and safety strategy among other things at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga.

He said that so far, things were moving as planned.

Officials were deployed at other borders, with Motsoaledi‘s deputy, Njabulo Nzuza, at the border post with Lesotho.

