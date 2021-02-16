First 80,000 J&J vaccines due to touch down in SA on Tuesday

The rollout, due to take place from Wednesday, would be coordinated through the Sisonke open-label COVID-19 vaccine programme.

CAPE TOWN - The much awaited first batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Experts from the South African Medical Research Council collaborated with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson to make the jabs available to healthcare workers registered on government’s electronic vaccination data system.

The first consignment of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be dispatched to 17 sites across the country and will be scaled up gradually.

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker is part of the local team leading research into the vaccine.

As she explained, this study allowed them to roll the vaccine out while waiting for authorisation for its commercial use from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Bekker said more vaccines were expected to arrive in the country in the coming weeks.

The first inoculations are expected to be administered from Wednesday.

The jab showed 57% efficacy against moderate to severe COVID-19 caused by the 501Y.V2 variant in the research sample of 43,783 people. In the same research sample, there was 100% protection against death. Of those trialled, 6,576 people were from South Africa.

Last week, South Africa halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine after a small local study found that the vaccine provided minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients infected with the second variant of the virus. Efficacy in moderate to severe cases was not as yet measured.

