Debate gives opposition parties another chance to critique Ramaphosa's Sona

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will hold joint sittings today and Wednesday to debate last Thursday's address.

CAPE TOWN - Members of both Houses of Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday afternoon to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who will have another chance to pick it apart today.

Delivering his Sona last week, President Ramaphosa listed four key priorities for the year.

These are accelerating economic growth, defeating, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing economic reforms and fighting corruption.

On COVID-19, Ramaphosa said that government had managed to secure 9 million doses, with some 80,000 due to arrive in South Africa this week.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Natasha Mazzone has told Eyewitness News that the speech should have focused entirely on the vaccine rollout.

"Above all, this speech should have focused on one thing and one thing only and that is the COVID-19 pandemic and how we get out of it."

While others welcomed the speech, opposition parties found nothing new in the president’s agenda to reform the country.

The debate will continue for the next two days before President Ramaphosa responds to issues raised by parties with a follow up speech on Thursday.

