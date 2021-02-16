COVID-19 vaccine rollout expected to begin on Wednesday - SA Medical Association

Frontline workers are first in line to receive the jabs, which will be transported to state hospitals under military guard once they arrive.

JOHANNESBURG - The first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is due to touch down in South Africa on Tuesday.

The South African Medical Association said that it expected the vaccine rollout to begin on Wednesday.

Frontline workers are first in line to receive the jabs, which will be transported to state hospitals under military guard once they arrive.

South Africa last week halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine after a small local study found that the vaccine provided minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients infected with the second variant of the virus.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, however, has shown an 85% efficacy against severe or critical cases of COVID-19.

