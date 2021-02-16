20°C / 22°C
COVID-19 vaccine rollout expected to begin on Wednesday - SA Medical Association

Frontline workers are first in line to receive the jabs, which will be transported to state hospitals under military guard once they arrive.

In this file photo taken on 17 November 2020 an illustration picture shows vials with COVID-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is due to touch down in South Africa on Tuesday.

The South African Medical Association said that it expected the vaccine rollout to begin on Wednesday.

Frontline workers are first in line to receive the jabs, which will be transported to state hospitals under military guard once they arrive.

South Africa last week halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine after a small local study found that the vaccine provided minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients infected with the second variant of the virus.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, however, has shown an 85% efficacy against severe or critical cases of COVID-19.

Timeline

