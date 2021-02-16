Bongo: Those accusing me of bribery have an axe to grind with me

Bongo told the Western Cape High Court his accusers referred to him as a 'small boy' and said they wanted to deal with him' which indicated the bias they had against him.

CAPE TOWN - Corruption-accused African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo has accused parliamentary officials who have made allegations against him of having a vendetta and an “axe to grind”.

Bongo told the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday that his accusers referred to him as a “small boy” and said they “wanted to deal with him”, which indicated the bias they had against him.

Bongo’s trial continues in the High Court where he’s denied allegations that he offered a bribe to former parliamentary legal advisor Ntuthuzelo Vanara to derail a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.

Vanara concluded his testimony earlier on Tuesday, maintaining that Bongo offered him a bribe.

His testimony was followed by public enterprises committee secretary Disang Mocumi, who travelled to Johannesburg with Vanara on the day Bongo called him.

Bongo’s lawyer Mike Hellens put it to Mocumi that he and Vanara had an axe to grind because they referred to Bongo as a "small boy” - an allegation Mocumi denied.

The court also heard how Bongo had made regular visits to the Eskom inquiry venue in Parliament.

The prosecution will now call National Assembly and NCOP secretaries Masibulele Xaso and Modibedi Phindela to give evidence.

