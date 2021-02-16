Basic Educations Dept calls for suggestions to prevent future matric exam leaks

It’s calling for interventions after the Mathematics and Physical Science papers were leaked last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education on Tuesday said that public and private education sectors must submit improvement plans to Umalusi to prevent future examination irregularities.

On Monday, Umalusi certified the 2020 matric exams and assured South Africans that the November exams were not compromised.

The body did warn that those who are found guilty of any irregularities would be dealt with.

Umalusi said that candidates who benefitted from the paper leaks would not receive their results.

Chairperson of Umalusi council professor John Volmink said: “The DBE is required to address the directives for compliance and improvement highlighted in the quality assurance of assessment report and submit an improvement plan to Umalusi by 26 March.”

The quality assurance body added that should any learner be found guilty of any exam cheating, it would revoke their national senior certificate qualification.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will release the national senior certificate results on Monday.

