Aung San Suu Kyi faces second charge by military: lawyer

Since she was ousted from power, she has already been charged under the country's import and export law for having walkie-talkies in her home.

FILE: A handout photo released on 10 December 2019 by the International Court of Justice shows Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attending the start of a three-day hearing on the Rohingya genocide case before the UN International Court of Justice at the Peace Palace of The Hague. Picture: AFP
FILE: A handout photo released on 10 December 2019 by the International Court of Justice shows Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attending the start of a three-day hearing on the Rohingya genocide case before the UN International Court of Justice at the Peace Palace of The Hague. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

YANGON - Myanmar's military regime has hit deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi with a second charge, this time under the country's natural disaster management law, her lawyer said Tuesday.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with an extra (violation)... under the Natural Disaster Management law," lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.

Since she was ousted from power, she has already been charged under the country's import and export law for having walkie-talkies in her home.

