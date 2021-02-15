Zuma: I have no objection to the law, but I object to Zondo Inquiry

He has released a statement in response to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo referring his matter back to the Constitutional Court for action.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma said he had no objection to the law, but he did object to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

Zuma was scheduled to appear and testify before the commission on Monday morning but failed to pitch.

He has released a statement on Monday night in response to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo referring his matter back to the Constitutional Court for action.

Zondo and the commission then decided to approach the Constitutional Court in a bid to find the former statesman in contempt of court and to request a jail sentence.

Zondo has called for Zuma to be arrested for refusing to appear before the commission.

Zuma said he stood by his decision not to cooperate with the state capture commission as chaired by Zondo.

The former leader’s decision to defy the Constitutional Court and not appear before the state capture commission has been met with shock and criticism.

His political party – the African National Congress – has reaffirmed its support of the commission and has called on Zuma to review his decision.

But Msholozi, as he is widely known, said he would not budge.

He has accused members of the judiciary of neglecting their duties and instead entering the political arena, without offering evidence.

He said the judiciary had stripped him of his constitutional rights and Zondo had prejudiced his children – without giving detail.

The former president said his protest was against some members of the judiciary who had sold their souls and departed from their oath of office.

He has also accused the judiciary of hiding, what he claims appears to be the bribes paid by Cyril Ramaphosa to win the ANC Presidency.

He said some judges have sealed records of this to hide the truth.

'AN AFFRONT' TO COUNTRY’S LAWS

Former generals and commissars of the ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe have described Zuma’s refusal to return to the state capture commission of inquiry as an affront to the country’s laws.

The members of the MK Council, which emerged in the lead up to the ANC’s 2017 conference, have also come out asking Zuma to change his mind and make himself available to the commission and give his side of the story.

The council said it could not be that someone who took an oath twice to defend the country’s Constitution was the same person who willingly violated it.

They have described recent developments around him as gravely concerning.

The group said the reasoning Zuma put forward for not returning to the commission does not hold

The MK Council’s acting secretary general Gregory Ntathisi said: “We are law-abiding citizens. We expect those who are leaders and took part in putting our democracy where it is today, to lead by example and obey the supreme law of the country.”

The MK Council has also lambasted MKMVA president Kebby Mapatshoe, who has publicly defended Zuma’s decision.

It said both Zuma and Maphatsoe should have action taken against them by the ANC’s national executive committee.

“And any member of the ANC who can bring the country’s security status into disrepute, must be brought to book.”

