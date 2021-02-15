Zondo: No reason for Zuma not to appear if recusal review bid not filed yet

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is yet to make his decision on the way forward but he said that Zuma’s statement that he would defy the Constitutional Court and the commission were clear what his real reasons were.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that former President Jacob Zuma shouldn’t fear incriminating himself if there was nothing to incriminate him.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius were exchanging their views in the absence of Zuma’s legal team after they sent a letter on Monday morning saying that he would not appear.

Zuma said that the summons calling him was irregular because he was waiting for a court decision to review Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself.

But Zondo said that he was aware that Zuma intended to lodge a review application for his recusal but the commission made it clear that that was no reason for him not to appear, especially when he had not filed it yet.

Zondo said that Zuma chose not to file his challenge on these grounds to oppose the Constitutional Court application compelling him to appear at the inquiry.

"He and his lawyer sent a letter to say that he would not participate in those proceeding at all. The question, can he complain about the order made by the Constitutional Court in circumstances where he was given a full opportunity to oppose that application and place before the court his case and elected not to do so."

