Zikalala ‘confident’ ANC officials will convince Zuma to abide by the law

On Monday, Zuma was a no-show at the state capture commission despite a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and testify.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Sihle Zikalala said he was confident that national and provincial officials would be able to make former President Jacob Zuma understand the importance of embracing the country’s laws.

The ANC said Zuma’s actions would cause division within the party and wanted him to review his decision.

Monday was the third time in as many months that Zuma defied a summons requiring him to present himself before the state capture commission.

Zikalala said they wanted to reason with Zuma so that he adhered to court rulings.

“We cannot undermine the fact that this matter will definitely have an impact in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and in the country. So, therefore, we need to handle it in good sobriety and with the sense of preserving the law but also at the same time ensuring the rights of individuals are protected.”

At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the party’s support for the state capture commission and has urged all South Africans to cooperate with Zondo.



