WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission gives update on Zuma appearance

The state capture inquiry is reacting to Jacob Zuma's decision not to appear as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is seen during a session of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is seen during a session of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: AFP
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry is reacting to Jacob Zuma's decision not to appear as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

Eric Mabuza, the former president's lawyer, on Monday said that Zuma was still waiting for an outcome on his review application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself and the matter was not before the Constitutional Court, so it didn't make a ruling on it.

WATCH: Zondo Commission continues without Zuma

