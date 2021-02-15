WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission gives update on Zuma appearance

The state capture inquiry is reacting to Jacob Zuma's decision not to appear as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

Eric Mabuza, the former president's lawyer, on Monday said that Zuma was still waiting for an outcome on his review application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself and the matter was not before the Constitutional Court, so it didn't make a ruling on it.

