Warrant of arrest issued for Dimakatso Ratselane's husband

JOHANNESBURG - As authorities continue to search for Dimakatso Ratselane's husband, who is believed to have fled to Lesotho, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has on Monday called on the South African government to use its diplomatic channels to ensure that the alleged perpetrator is arrested and extradited back to South Africa.

The Lesedi FM presenter was stabbed multiple times at the weekend in Mangaung, allegedly by her husband, Mackenzie.

Police say the attack happened during an argument between the couple.

The commission said it would be closely monitoring the case to ensure that both the accused and the survivor receive a fair trial.

“We are bringing the issue of gender-based violence to the spotlight, particularly intimate partner violence and we hope that the perpetrator of this crime will be arrested soon.”

The police on Monday said they had obtained a warrant of arrest for Mackenzie.

"From today, Monday 15 February 2021, Mackenzie Ratselane is regarded as a suspect on the run, and will be treated as such by any law-enforcement officer who will come across him anywhere within and outside the borders of this country, as we believe he has a serious case of attempted murder to answer."

Warrant of arrest obtained for the immediate arrest of the husband to Lesedi FM presenter, Dimakatso Ratselane

EFF Statement On The Brutal Attack Of Dimakatso Ratselane

