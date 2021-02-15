V&A Waterfront bolsters security following stabbing incident

Videos circulating on social media show a large group of young people fighting on Saturday. One boy was wounded after he was stabbed in the back.

CAPE TOWN - More security guards have been deployed to the V&A Waterfront following a stabbing outside the main shopping centre.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said that it was an isolated incident.

"We don't have this sort of thing taking place at the V&A. We have a comprehensive security operation that has security personnel that are quite visible, so you'll see them on foot throughout the shopping centre and the open areas."

