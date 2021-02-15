Umalusi pleased with 2020 matric results, disappointed with exam paper leaks

The quality assurance body said while they were satisfied with the overall exams, it is disappointed with the two matric exam leaks.

CAPE TOWN - Umalusi said that there had been an increase in cases where people sold fake senior certificates.

The body has certified and given the nod for this year's release of the matric class of 2020's senior certificate results.

The quality assurance body said that it was pleased with the overall matric exams of November 2020.

The body said it was, however, disappointed with the leak of the Maths and Physical Science papers.

