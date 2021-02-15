Suspect due in court for murder of Wellington mom

It's believed that her four-month-old baby was found next to her body, and that the woman's throat was slit with a blunt object.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Wellington Magistrates Court in the Western Cape on Monday after he allegedly murdered a woman.

The 35-year-old woman was found dead inside her home on Thursday evening.

It's believed that her four-month-old baby was found next to her body and that the woman's throat was slit with a blunt object.

Police subsequently arrested a 37-year-old man.

This is the latest in a number of murders in the Wellington and Klapmuts communities.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown.

Gender-based violence activist Chalmane Kruger said that the woman was well-loved in her area, and that more needed to be done before women become victims of GBV and femicide.

"I feel that the system fails us. We need to wake up and smell the coffee, something needs to be done, it's not really protecting us, exposing us to these things that's happening to us in society."

Kruger and several others are expected to support the victim's family at court today.