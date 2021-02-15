Sanef wants names of journos, media houses who took SSA bribes publicised

In a statement following its first council meeting, Sanef said that the commission needed to release the names of the journalists and media houses where there was evidence to back up the claims.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has called on the state capture inquiry to divulge the names of journalists who were allegedly paid by the State Security Agency.

Last month, a secret witness told the Zondo Commission that the country’s intelligence unit bribed some members of the media to counter the bad publicity around former President Jacob Zuma and his administration.

The commission heard that R20 million was paid to the Africa News Agency, with its CEO, Vasantha Angamuthu, having admitted to accepting the money.

The forum’s Kate Skinner: "We call on all the relevant authorities to investigate the claims before the Zondo Commission and to make public the findings, this including the names of the journalists and the media houses involved."

