SA's recovery from COVID-19 pandemic will take time - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday used his weekly newsletter to assess government's contribution to help society navigate the devastating pandemic almost a year after the first case was detected in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the recovery from COVID-19 would be difficult and it would take time and he said that it was important to remember that government's relief measures would not be sustainable on an indefinite basis.

Last week, Ramaphosa announced in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) that the special COVID-19 R350 grant would be extended for another three months.

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

Ramaphosa on Monday used his weekly newsletter to assess government's contribution to help society navigate the devastating pandemic almost a year after the first case was detected in South Africa.

The president has acknowledged that the coronavirus had claimed the lives of many breadwinners in families, leaving them destitute and fearful of the future.

He said that the Sassa grants, Unemployment Insurance Fund and other programmes had helped many households cope over the last year since the outbreak was first detected in South Africa.

Ramaphosa said that goverment needed to make sure that the relief measures offered a firm foundation for families and businesses to recover without driving the state into more debt.

He said that this year, government would have to make tough decisions on public spending and companies would need to be innovative to bring their own sustainability and profitability.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.