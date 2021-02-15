SA economy set for boost as land borders reopened

The Department of Home Affairs said some of the borders expected to start operating include those to Zimbabwe, eSwatini and Maseru.

JOHANNESBURG – The country’s economy is set to get a boost from Monday with several ports of entry set to be reopened on Monday under the adjusted regulations of lockdown level three.

Cabinet decided to reopen travel to neighbouring countries with growth severely hampered by the lockdown.

The borders were shut down just last month to control the spread of coronavirus.

With the lockdown restrictions now relaxed, 20 border posts are set to be reopened on Monday.

The department said that some of the borders expected to start operating include those to Zimbabwe, eSwatini and Maseru.

Spokesperson Siya Goza said: “The minister and officials will go to other ports to try and observe the plan we have.”

Meanwhile, Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to visit the Lebombo border post while his deputy Njabulo Nzuza will be at Beitbridge and director-general Tommy Makhode will be stationed at the Maseru bridge.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.