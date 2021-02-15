ANC NEC call on step aside guidelines the beginning of the end for Magashule?

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters in the ANC NEC said that the adoption of the stepping aside guidelines was the beginning of the end for Ace Magashule.

The guidelines adopted by the NEC on Sunday, are for the implementation of its 2017 resolution for those implicated in corruption to step aside.

Magashule is facing several charges linked to corruption from his time as premier of the Free State.

The embattled secretary-general was at the centre of debates around the issue in and out of the party.

He is now being urged by some in the NEC to voluntarily vacate office before the guidelines have been fine-tuned.

An animal being eaten bit by bit – this is how some NEC members described the situation surrounding the secretary-general.

They said that the road ahead was not too long with many predicting that Magashule would not occupy his office come this year’s local government elections.

Eyewitness News spoke to several insiders, with Magashule’s own supporters downplaying the adoption of the guidelines – they insist that wider consultation must still happen and that the secretary-general still had a fighting chance.

But Ramaphosa’s forces dismissed this, saying that the can had been kicked down the road for the last time, arguing that the guidelines were a living document, adopted by a structure that had the authority to take decisions on behalf of the party.

ANC officials must now process several integrity committee reports, including one calling for Magashule’s removal.

