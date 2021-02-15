Prasa resumes rail operations on Cape Town's central line

Operations resumed between Cape Town and Langa after a disruptive suspension caused by vandalism, cable theft and settlements on the tracks.

CAPE TOWN - For the first time since November 2019, trains are running on a section of Cape Town's central line.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that it had rolled out the first phase of its infrastructure rehabilitation.

It has cost Prasa R1.4 billion to repair the central line.

However, trains can only go as far as Langa as there are still people living along the tracks.

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane: "It's basically taken long because the entire rail was damaged. We've done phase 1, now we're going to start phase 2 which is Langa, Mitchells Plain, Chris Hani."

He said that the hundreds of people living on the line had been issued with a notice to vacate.

They have now passed the deadline to move.

