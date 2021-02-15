Over 25,000 pupils across SA still not placed as schools reopen today

As hundreds and thousands of pupils return to the classroom it’s a frustrating start for some parents who have children not yet placed in a school.

JOHANNESBURG - As pupils in the public education sector return to the classroom on Monday for the start of the 2021 academic calendar, over 25,000 pupils are still without a school nationwide.

The Western Cape and Limpopo account for most unplaced pupils in grades 1 and 8.

On Sunday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that schools across the country were ready to welcome pupils after a two-week delay, due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

Motshekga said that many parents opted to reach out to her directly out of desperation.

“That showed me that parents are getting restless and desperate when they don’t have confirmation for admission.”

The minister said that provinces were working to assist parents whose children are still without a school.

“We’ve requested provinces to hold press conferences to update parents about the backlogs of school admissions.”

In Gauteng, at least 2,400 pupils are yet to placed and provincial Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi promised that his department would finalise all placement issues by the end of the month.

