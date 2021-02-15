Nathi Mthethwa mourns Mzimasi Mnguni’a death

Mnguni died at the age of 72 on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in East London.

JOHANNESBURG – Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa joined South Africa in mourning legendary boxing trainer Mzimasi Mnguni.

Credited for putting South Africa on the global boxing map, the trainer produced 10 world boxing champions.

Mthethwa sent his condolences to his friends, family and the boxing fraternity.

The minister’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said: “The minister is deeply saddened by the passing of our icon. Mnguni leaves a mark on South African sport.”

Minister @NathiMthethwaSA commiserates with the Boxing Fraternity on the passing of legendary Boxing Trainer, Mzimasi Mnguni. pic.twitter.com/d9zrB34Acu Masechaba Khumalo (@MKhumalo___) February 13, 2021

