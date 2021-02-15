20°C / 22°C
Nathi Mthethwa mourns Mzimasi Mnguni’a death

Mnguni died at the age of 72 on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in East London.

FILE: Late boxing legend Mzimasi Mnguni (right) with former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula during an awards ceremony. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter
FILE: Late boxing legend Mzimasi Mnguni (right) with former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula during an awards ceremony. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa joined South Africa in mourning legendary boxing trainer Mzimasi Mnguni.

Mnguni died at the age of 72 on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in East London.

Credited for putting South Africa on the global boxing map, the trainer produced 10 world boxing champions.

Mthethwa sent his condolences to his friends, family and the boxing fraternity.

The minister’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said: “The minister is deeply saddened by the passing of our icon. Mnguni leaves a mark on South African sport.”

