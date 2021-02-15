Motsoaledi: Anyone entering SA still needs a COVID clearance certificate

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is visiting the Lebombo Border Post as the country reopened 20 land borders on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi maintains that people crossing borders into South Africa must have COVID-19 clearance certificates.

Motsoaledi is visiting the Lebombo Border Post as the country reopened 20 land borders on Monday.

Cabinet decided to reopen travel to neighbouring countries after borders were closed last month in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

Motsaoledi has dispatched senior staff officials to the busiest ports of entry to monitor the implementation of their border control plan.

He said the management of people, through borders, remained an important part of a strategy to control the spread of COVID-19.

“These letters are wanted all over the world. Any person who wants to be in South Africa will have to produce that certificate and we think that we have made life much better because these certificates are quite expensive.”

