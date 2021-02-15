Mnangagwa: Zim to start vaccinating citizens this week

Frontline health workers will be among the first to receive doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which arrived early on Monday morning.

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would start vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 this week following the arrival of its first consignment of jabs from China.

Frontline health workers will be among the first to receive doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which arrived early on Monday morning.

In a tweet, Mnangagwa said the sooner the country could start vaccinating its people, the faster the economy could flourish.

The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We start vaccinating Zimbabweans this week!



The faster our country is protected against this virus, the faster Zimbabwes economy can flourish.



God bless you all, god bless Zimbabwe! pic.twitter.com/u2noXMWcnR President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) February 15, 2021

His tweet comes just hours after an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767 landed in Harare after an overnight flight from Beijing, carrying 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

This was a donation to Zimbabwe, and Chinese ambassador to Harare Guo Shaochun said it was because China considered Zimbabwe to be a brother.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told reporters at the airport that Zimbabwe would buy another 1.8 million vaccine doses from China in the coming months.

These will cover some but are by no means all the jabs needed to try to reach herd immunity for its 15 million people.

