Minister Motsoaledi warns migrants not to get visas fraudulently

The Home Affairs Department said they will ensure that those found with fraudulent papers especially permanent residence permits are dealt with decisively.

JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi issued a stern warning to migrants who acquired permits and visas fraudulently, saying that they would face the full might of the law.

This in response to the Public Protector findings that former minister Malusi Gigaba acted in breach of the executive ethics codes when he failed to submit names of persons who were granted citizenship under exceptional circumstances to parliament as required.

In 2018, Gigaba approved the early naturalisation of the now-fugitive Ajay Gupta despite him refusing to let go of his Indian citizenship.

The minister announced that his department was now reviewing permanent permits and visas to crackdown on fraudulent papers.

The department’s Siya Goza said they would ensure that those found with fraudulent papers especially permanent residence permits were dealt with decisively.

The department will give details of the department’s intervention strategy to deal with the problem in the coming days.

Just recently, Motsoaledi announced that it was established that pastor Timothy Omotoso and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri resided in the country illegally.

