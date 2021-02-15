Jacob Zuma will not appear before Zondo Commission, confirms lawyer

JOHANNESBURG - It is official, former President Jacob Zuma will not be appearing at the state capture commission on Monday at 10am.

But his lawyer Eric Mabuza said that it was not defiance of either the commission or the Constitutional Court.

He said that Zuma was still waiting for an outcome on his review application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself and the matter was not before the Constitutional Court, so it didn't make a ruling on it.

Mabuza wrote to Zondo just hours before Zuma was expected to appear.

