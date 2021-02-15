Jacob Zuma expected to appear before Zondo Commission today

Former President Jacob Zuma, though, has said that he'd rather go to jail than subject himself to the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has issued a formal notice stating that former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear on Monday at 10am.

This is in line with a summons and notice that were issued after he walked out during his last appearance without being excused last year.



The notice also comes after the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma was compelled to appear, testify and remain at the inquiry until he was excused.

When the former president walked out of the commission last year, he set a series of events in motion.

They include Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s decision to head to the Constitutional Court to compel him to appear on dates determined by the commission as per its summons.



But following the ruling, Zuma issued a statement saying that he would not appear as long as Zondo was chairperson.

He also accused the court of being politicised and likened it to the apartheid government.

Zuma said that he was prepared to go to jail if he was arrested like he did during apartheid.



Some of his supporters, including the MKMVA, have said that he should not abide by the apex court’s ruling and it has threatened unrest if he was arrested.



Obviously, the former president will be in contempt of court if he stays away, so all eyes will be on the inquiry come 10am.

