Gauteng govt unveils new state-of-the-art school in Katlehong

The school boasts state-of-the-art equipment expected to benefit hundreds of disadvantaged children in Katlehong.

The Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government unveiled a new state of the art school in Katlehong on the first day of the 2021 academic calendar.

Premier David Makhura, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and other dignitaries handed over the Abram Hlophe Primary School to the East Rand township.

The school boasts state-of-the-art equipment which expected to benefit hundreds of disadvantaged children in Katlehong.

For some pupils who are starting their school careers, it was a teary start as their parents were forced to leave them at the gate due to strict COVID-19 restrictions.

A parent is excited that her daughter who is in grade R will begin her schooling at this newly built state of the art facility.

“It’s his first time at school and I like the new environment, I’m really excited.”

On arrival pupils were given a cotton mask, their hands sanitized and their temperatures checked before they’re escorted to their classrooms.

The Gauteng government urged the community to safeguard this school from criminals.

