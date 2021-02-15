FS Health Dept investigating how images of wounded Dimakatso Ratselane leaked

She was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her husband, in Mangaung.

JOHANNESBURG – The Free State Health Department said it will launch its own investigation to determine how the photos of Lesedi FM Presenter Dimakatso Ratselane who was severely assaulted landed on social media.

The pictures of her in hospital went viral hours after she was attacked.

She was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her husband in Mangaung.

Police said the attack happened during an argument between the two.

The department said it’s disturbed by photos of Ratselane on social media.

The pictures show that she was stabbed several times in the face.

The department now wants to get to the bottom of what it calls reckless and insensitive conduct.

Spokesperson Mondli Mvambi explains:

“Whatever outcome, we'll let the members of the public know who took them. It might have been people who brought her to the hospital, it might be any other person."

Police are still looking for the husband who is believed to have fled to Lesotho.

