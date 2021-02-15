eThekwini ANC branches opposed to corruption-accused Magashule stepping aside

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on Sunday that the party’s NEC had adopted the guidelines saying this is an important step towards renewing the party and strengthening its credibility and integrity.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini branches aligned to former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede say they were opposed to guidelines that confirm that the party’s corruption-accused secretary general Ace Magashule must step aside.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on Sunday that the party's NEC had adopted the guidelines, saying this was an important step towards renewing the party and strengthening its credibility and integrity.

However, Magushule’s backers say they were going to fight attempts to remove him from office.

Magashule is out on R200,000 bail after he was charged with corruption relating to the awarding of a multimillion-rand tender during his time as Free State premier.

But several branches from the ANC’s eThekwini region said Magashule was a subject of a witch-hunt.

Mzomuhle Dube spoke for the disgruntled branches: “When you remove the engine, the secretary general of the organisation in the collective that was elected in Nasrec, you are collapsing the ANC. The consensus for any structure elected by the branches is to find pleasure or leisure to discuss how to collapse the organisation.”

Meanwhile, the ANC’s senior leaders are expected to process various integrity commission reports including one recommending Magashule steps aside.

