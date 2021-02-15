Dudu Myeni’s interim delinquency order appeal struck off the roll

This after the former South African Airways board chair appealed an earlier ruling that the delinquency judgement can be enforced even while she tries to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has on Monday struck off the roll Dudu Myeni’s application against her interim delinquency order.

This after the former South African Airways (SAA) board chair appealed an earlier ruling that the delinquency judgment can be enforced even while she tries to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Myeni has been in and out of court with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Pilots Association - with the organisations saying Myeni must be held accountable for messing up deals that could have made billions of rands for SAA.

Myeni has been dealt yet another blow in her attempt to stop the implementation of last year’s order, which found her to be a delinquent director.

This after the full bench of the High Court stuck the case of the roll, meaning she must immediately vacate all her remaining directorship positions including that of the Jacob Zuma Trust.

The court said the order must be effected despite Myeni’s attempt to take it on appeal.

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage has welcomed the ruling.

Myeni was declared a delinquent director for life after Outa and the SA Pilot Association accused her of collapsing the struggling airline during her tenure at SAA.

