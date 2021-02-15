Come back: Lesufi appeals to 3,000 pupils who haven't returned to school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed concern saying he had sent out officials to investigate why the pupils were not at school.

JOHANNESBURG - Nearly 3,000 Gauteng pupils have failed to return to school since the start of the coronavirus.

#Back2SchoolGP2021 The Gauteng Education Department is opening a new brand new state of the art school, Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong on the Eastrand. Premier David Makhura, MEC Panyaza Lesufi, MEC Tasneem Motara and Mayor Mzwandile Masina are here. TK pic.twitter.com/JpzbXyevmX EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2021

Lesufi was speaking at the official opening of the newly built Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong on the East Rand on Monday.

Lesufi said while COVID-19 had impacted on the education sector in various ways, he wouldn't allow the pandemic to be the reason why some pupils had dropped out of school.

Lesufi has appealed to pupils who have failed to return to school to come back to the classroom.

Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Education said it had lost 34 teachers to COVID-19; it said it was now working on filling those vacant posts.

