Basic Education Dept: 2020 matric exam paper leaks were not widespread

The leak of the Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 exams brought the integrity of the 2020 National Senior Certificate exams into question.

JOHANNESBURG – While the full extent of the 2020 matric exam paper leaks may never be known, an investigation found no evidence of major collusion among matriculants.

The Maths and Physical Science papers were leaked in November hours before pupils sat for the exams.

The Basic Education Department launched an extensive investigation to probe the full extent of the leaks.

However, following a probe by the Education Department’s National Investigations Task Team, no evidence was found to suggest that the leaks were widespread.

"What we can say with confidence is that there's been no compromise to the integrity of the 2020 combined examination as a whole."

The task team’s Hugh Amoore said there was also no unusual performance detected compared to previous years.

"The abscence of unusual patterns suggests strongly that widespread leaks did not occur."

Quality assurance body Umalusi is due to hold a briefing this morning on the approval of the results for the 2020 national senior certificate exams.

