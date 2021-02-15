ANC NEC adopt guidelines confirming Magashule must step aside

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the adoption of the guidelines is an important step towards renewing the party and strengthening its credibility and integrity.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) has adopted the guidelines that confirm that the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule must step aside.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the NEC decision in his closing address on Sunday after the two-day virtual meeting.



Ramaphosa said that the adoption of the guidelines was an important step towards renewing the party and strengthening its credibility and integrity.

The ANC is grappling with the issue, with the Magashule at the centre of the debate – he’s facing multiple corruption charges stemming from his tenure as premier of the Free State.

On Sunday, the ANC’s NEC finally adopted the much-anticipated guidelines.

These will set out processes to be followed when dealing with members in conflict with the law.

The president said that the guidelines would still be refined and sent to provinces for consultation.

He did, however, urge those who were implicated to act voluntarily instead of waiting to be pushed.

The party’s top six will now also be expected to process various integrity commission reports including one recommending Magashule steps aside.

The officials, along with the NEC, are also expected to finalise the guidelines within a month.

