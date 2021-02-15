ANC MP Bongo pleads not guilty to bribing Parly legal advisor

Bongo appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to face charges of allegedly offering to pay a parliamentary official to derail an inquiry into Eskom in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo has pleaded not guilty to corruption and allegedly bribing a parliamentary legal advisor.

The corruption trial presided by Judge President John Hlophe takes place this week.

Monday marked the start of Bongo’s trial after the case was referred from the magistrates court to the high court last year.

Bongo faces one charge of corruption and two other alternate charges.

On Monday, the court heard how Bongo had approached then-parliamentary legal advisor Ntuthuzelo Vanara with the intention of offering him a gratification so he would derail the Eskom inquiry into state capture at the parastatal.

But Bongo, through his lawyer Advocate Mike Hellens, denied ever offering Vanara a bribe.

“I deny offering him money whatsoever in order to achieve any purpose to interfere with the running of any parliamentary inquiry.”

The Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act, under which Bongo is being charged, carries a hefty prison sentences for those convicted.

