AA warns motorists to brace for another petrol price hike in March

It's predicting a month-end increase of 56 cents a litre for petrol, 47 cents for diesel while illuminating paraffin is predicted to go up by 41 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said motorists should brace for yet another petrol price hike next month.

The association's Layton Beard has attributed the hike to increased international oil prices.

“Oil prices advanced at a leisurely pace during January, but the increase has quickened since then. The international oil prices has shot up by 8% in the two weeks of February leading to the forecasted increase for fuel going into March.”

