78 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA, 1,744 new infections picked up

Since the start of the pandemic, 47,899 people have lost their lives in this country out of the 1,491,000 who've tested positive.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that 78 more people had died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours. It's the lowest daily death toll in the country in quite some time.

Over the past day, 1,744 of these infections were picked up.

The country's recovery rate is at 93%, with 1,388,000 people having recuperated so far.

