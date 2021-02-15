20°C / 22°C
78 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA, 1,744 new infections picked up

Since the start of the pandemic, 47,899 people have lost their lives in this country out of the 1,491,000 who've tested positive.

Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that 78 more people had died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours. It's the lowest daily death toll in the country in quite some time.

Since the start of the pandemic, 47,899 people have lost their lives in this country out of the 1,491,000 who've tested positive.

Over the past day, 1,744 of these infections were picked up.

The country's recovery rate is at 93%, with 1,388,000 people having recuperated so far.

